US Markets

Golf-Mexico's Ancer withdraws from U.S. Open due to illness

Contributors
Frank Pingue Reuters
Massachusetts Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aaron Doster

Mexico's Abraham Ancer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an illness, tournament organisers said on Thursday ahead of the opening round.

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Abraham Ancer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an illness, tournament organisers said on Thursday ahead of the opening round.

Ancer, who missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, was scheduled to tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT) from the 10th hole at The Country Club alongside American Sam Burns and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Ancer will be replaced in the 156-player field by Patton Kizzire, who will be playing in his third U.S. Open after having missed the cut in 2016 and 2019.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Brookline, Massachusetts Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular