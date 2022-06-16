Golf-Mexico's Ancer withdraws from U.S. Open due to illness

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Abraham Ancer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an illness, tournament organisers said on Thursday ahead of the opening round.

Ancer, who missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, was scheduled to tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT) from the 10th hole at The Country Club alongside American Sam Burns and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Ancer will be replaced in the 156-player field by Patton Kizzire, who will be playing in his third U.S. Open after having missed the cut in 2016 and 2019.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Brookline, Massachusetts Editing by Christian Radnedge)

