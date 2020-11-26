World Markets

Golf-Meronk, Roussel hold one-stroke lead at Leopard Creek

Contributor
Mark Gleeson Reuters
Published

Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Robin Roussel hit seven-under-par 65s to share the lead by one stroke after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on Thursday.

MALELANE, South Africa, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Robin Roussel hit seven-under-par 65s to share the lead by one stroke after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on Thursday.

Roussel hit five successive birdies on the back nine after a slow start, while Meronk had two eagles in his round at the picturesque European Tour event on the border of the Kruger Park.

Scott Jamieson of Scotland, among the last finishing the round, carded four birdies in his last five holes to end the day in third place with a 66.

Veteran Englishman Richard Bland, who has played in more than 400 tournaments in 15 seasons on the Tour, was two shots behind at five-under par. The 47-year-old set off at a blistering pace with six birdies in his first nine holes.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular