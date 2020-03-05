US Markets

Golf-McIlroy sets early pace with 66 at Bay Hill

Contributors
Andrew Both Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Published

Rory McIlroy was under water early but sitting high and dry by the end of his opening round atop the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

March 5 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy was under water early but sitting high and dry by the end of his opening round atop the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but it was as if he was merely giving the field a headstart as he roared back with five birdies and an eagle.

At six-under-par 66, the world number one from Northern Irishman headed American Talor Gooch by one stroke with half the field back in the clubhouse.

A freshening breeze was making for difficult conditions for the late starters.

Brooks Koepka, who McIlroy recently displaced at the top of the rankings, had a less pleasing morning, bogeying his final two holes for an even-par 72.

But Koepka, still trying to find form on his return from a knee injury, fared considerably better than Adam Scott.

The Australian, a winner three weeks ago at Riviera, followed McIlory into water at the par-four 11th and dropped three shots there en route to a 77.

The event is featuring a high quality field though notably missing eight-times champion Tiger Woods, who is playing a very limited schedule ahead of defending his Masters title next month.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)

((andrew.both@thomsonreuters.com; 1 919 6336697; Reuters Messaging: andrew.both.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular