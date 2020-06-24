US Markets

Golf-McDowell out of Connecticut event after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Former world number four Graeme McDowell has said he will withdraw from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for COVID-19.

June 24 (Reuters) - Former world number four Graeme McDowell has said he will withdraw from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for COVID-19.

Northern Irishman McDowell tested negative earlier this week but his long-time caddie Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday.

"For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour, told Golfweek on Tuesday.

"I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."

Cameron Champ, twice a winner on the PGA Tour, has also withdrawn from the event after testing positive for the virus during pre-tournament screening, while fellow American golfer Nick Watney returned a positive test last Friday during the RBC Heritage tournament.

This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus.

The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results at the end of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/GOLF TRAVELERS (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular