Golf-Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Erik Williams

April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury, less than a week before he was set to begin his Masters defence.

He carded a two-over par in the first round at TPC San Antonio on Thursday and was on level par when he pulled out on Friday in the second round.

The 12th-ranked Matsuyama won the Sony Open in January and the Zozo Championship in October.

He withdrew from the Players Championship in Florida in March due to a back injury.

