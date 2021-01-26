Golf-Love III named U.S. team captain for 2022 Presidents Cup

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Former PGA Championship winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member Davis Love III has been named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup, event organisers and PGA Tour officials announced on Tuesday.

Love, who has played in the biennial team match-play competition six times in his career, was an assistant captain in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions and holds a 16-8-4 record in 28 matches.

The 56-year-old becomes the ninth captain of the team since the competition was established in 1994 and takes over from Tiger Woods who led the side to an eighth straight title in 2019 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

"It's a tremendous honour... My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I'm thrilled to be leading the top American players," Love said in a statement.

"The U.S. Team has been guided by some of the game's all-time greats since 1994 and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the Cup."

Love will be up against South Africa's former Masters champion Trevor Immelman who was named captain of the International team last year.

The Presidents Cup features 24 golfers -- 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world minus Europe.

The 2021 edition was moved to 2022 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is set to be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

