US Markets

Golf-Korda says she is receiving treatment for a blood clot

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jeremy Reper

World number two Nelly Korda said on Sunday she was being treated for a blood clot after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida on Friday.

By Rory Carroll

March 13 (Reuters) - World number two Nelly Korda said on Sunday she was being treated for a blood clot after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida on Friday.

"At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution," Korda wrote in a social media post.

"I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information," she said, adding a request for privacy.

The 23-year-old American is coming off the best year of her career where she won the Women's PGA Championship for her first major title and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Indian Wells, California; editing by Clare Fallon)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular