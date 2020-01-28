Golf-Koepka says proposed new world tour might actually happen

World number one Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he thinks the Premier Golf League (PGL), a proposed series that could potentially overshadow the main tours, might actually happen after plans were announced last week.
