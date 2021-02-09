US Markets
Golf-Johnson withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to rest

Frank Pingue Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kyle Terada

World number one Dustin Johnson, fresh off his triumph at the European Tour's Saudi International, has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his manager said on Tuesday.

Johnson, whose latest win marked his ninth European Tour title, felt it would be best to enjoy a week at home before competing at the Feb. 18-21 Genesis Invitational and Feb. 25-28 World Golf Championships at The Concession.

"Other than being a bit jet lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead," Johnson's agent David Winkle said in a statement.

"While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favorite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best."

Johnson won the Saudi International for a second time in three years after he closed with a two-under-par 68 to finish at 15-under, two shots ahead of his fellow American Tony Finau and Englishman Justin Rose.

Since picking up his second major title with a victory at the Masters last November, Johnson's only PGA Tour start came at last month's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua where he finished in a share of 11th place.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

