Golf-Johnson, Scheffler make moves as Woods toils

By Ed Osmond

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 15 (Reuters) - Americans Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth made significant moves in the British Open second round as Tiger Woods continued to struggle under grey skies at St Andrews on Friday.

Twice major champion Johnson shot 67 to get to nine under par, one ahead of overnight leader Cameron Young, world number one Scheffler and Briton Tyrrell Hatton.

Young teed off looking to continue the form which brought him eight birdies in a sparkling 64 on his Open debut.

Woods began his second round needing a huge improvement on his opening 78 to make the cut at the venue of two of his three Open titles.

The American 15-times major champion, who carded two double-bogeys as he continued his comeback from serious injuries sustained in a car crash last year, flickered into life with a birdie at the third but two bogeys quickly halted his momentum.

At seven over par through 12 holes, the 46-year-old Woods's hopes of playing the weekend were fading fast.

Johnson, a former world number one, bogeyed the first before riding a hot putter to make six birdies including one at the final hole.

Scheffler also bogeyed the first but soon rediscovered his usual smooth rhythm to conjure up four birdies around the turn before signing for a second successive 68.

Hatton moved into contention with a flawless 66 to finish one ahead of Americans Talor Gooch and Patrick Cantlay, and Australian Adam Scott, the former Masters champion who tore up the Old Course with a sparkling round of 65.

South Korean Si Woo Kim finished on six under, one ahead of American Aaron Wise who signed for a 67 and was joined at five under by Spieth.

The 2017 Open champion made four birdies on the front nine to boost his bid for a fourth major title.

World number two Rory McIlroy was among the late starters after shooting a composed 66 to set himself up for a serious tilt at winning a fifth major crown, eight years after his last.

At the other end of the tournament, former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia followed up his opening 83 with a round of 82 to prop up the 156-man field at 21 over par.

The 62-year-old American, who won the title in 1989, put his disappointing form to one side as he cheerfully posed for photographs on Swilken Bridge and raised his cap to acknowledge warm applause from the packed galleries around the 18th green.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, Editing by Toby Davis)

((ed.osmond@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5427933; Reuters Messaging: ed.osmond@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.