Golf-Johnson closing in on FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Steve Keating Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adam Hagy

Dustin Johnson saw his five shot advantage trimmed to three but with nine holes to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club he was still closing in on a first FedExCup championship and a $15 million payday.

The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes.

But back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight dropped Johnson to 20-under and opened the door for Justin Thomas, who had five birdies and a pair of bogeys on his outward nine to get to 17-under and apply pressure on the world number one.

Xander Schauffele was one shot further back at 16-under.

