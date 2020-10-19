US Markets

Golf-Hero World Challenge cancelled for 2020 over COVID-19 concerns

Hardik Vyas Reuters
This year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas has been cancelled due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

The event, hosted by Tiger Woods, was scheduled to take place at Albany, Bahamas from Dec. 3-6 and slated to bring together 18 of the top golfers in the world.

Prize money won by the players is not included in money rankings on any of the global professional tours but the event offers world ranking points.

"This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind." the organisers said.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year."

Sweden's Henrik Stenson was the defending champion at the event, where recent winners also include world number two Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.

