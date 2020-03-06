US Markets

Golf-Hatton and Kang lead after 36 holes at Bay Hill, McIlroy two back

Andrew Both Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhold Matay

Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang took the second-round lead while Rory McIlroy stayed in contention at a windswept Arnold Palmer Invitational in central Florida on Friday.

England's Hatton by his own admission held his score together with smoke and mirrors on his inward nine but managed a three-under-par 69 on the Bay Hill course in Orlando.

South Korean Kang tamed the whipping winds, racking up six birdies in a 68 that was bettered by only one player, Danny Lee, who shot 67.

At seven-under 137, Hatton and Kang lead New Zealander Lee by one shot, while 2018 champion McIlroy is two behind after a 73 marred by a double-bogey at the par-four eighth.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, winner of last week's Honda Classic, continued his stellar form with a 69 and joined McIlroy two back, along with American Harris English (70).

Recent world number one Brooks Koepka (73) trails by eight shots, but a host of big names missed the cut, including Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose.

Another former number one, Jason Day, withdrew after four holes, citing a bad back.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

More from Reuters


