US Markets

Golf-Haas pulls out of RSM Classic due to positive COVID-19 test

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published

American Bill Haas has withdrawn from this weekend's RSM Classic in Georgia after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - American Bill Haas has withdrawn from this weekend's RSM Classic in Georgia after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, returned a positive result for the novel coronavirus during pre-tournament testing ahead of the Nov. 19-22 event at Sea Island Golf Club.

"It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family," said six-times PGA Tour winner Haas in a statement.

The 38-year-old will now self-isolate as per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the PGA Tour said.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular