Golf-Furyk named U.S. team captain of 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal

May 2 (Reuters) - Jim Furyk, a 17-times winner on the PGA Tour, was named on Tuesday as the U.S. team captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal.

The 2024 edition of the biennial competition, which pits a 12-man U.S. team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played from Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Furyk, who guided the United States as captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup won by Europe, made the most recent of his seven Presidents Cup appearances in 2011 at Royal Melbourne and holds a 20-10-3 all-time record.

In addition to experience in the event, Furyk also served as a Presidents Cup captain's assistant twice, for Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept," said Furyk.

"Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum."

Mike Weir, who became the first Canadian to win a men's major when he triumphed at the 2003 Masters, was previously named captain of the International team.

The United States are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Royal Montreal is the oldest golf club in North America and in addition to hosting the Presidents Cup in 2017 also held the Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

