Golf-Fox hunting Nedbank Golf Challenge title after opening round 64

Nov 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Ryan Fox carded seven birdies and an eagle for an opening round 64 to take a one-shot lead over Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

Fox, 35, is hoping to become the first New Zealander to be crowned Europe’s number one in the coming weeks having emerged as the closest challenger to Rory McIlroy at the top of the tour rankings.

Victory at Sun City will move him above his rival ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the son of former All Black flyhalf Grant Fox started his week well, with just one dropped shot on the par four third hole, having battled on the course in his three previous visits.

Donald managed a faultless 65, including five birdies on his back nine, while Italian Guido Migliozzi sank three birdies in his last four holes to card a 67 for third place on the leaderboard.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)

