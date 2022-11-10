World Markets

Golf-Fox hunting Nedbank Golf Challenge title after opening round 64

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

November 10, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Ryan Fox carded seven birdies and an eagle for an opening round 64 to take a one-shot lead over Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

Fox, 35, is hoping to become the first New Zealander to be crowned Europe’s number one in the coming weeks having emerged as the closest challenger to Rory McIlroy at the top of the tour rankings.

Victory at Sun City will move him above his rival ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the son of former All Black flyhalf Grant Fox started his week well, with just one dropped shot on the par four third hole, having battled on the course in his three previous visits.

Donald managed a faultless 65, including five birdies on his back nine, while Italian Guido Migliozzi sank three birdies in his last four holes to card a 67 for third place on the leaderboard.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.