News & Insights

World Markets

Golf-Els blasts PGA Tour board over merger with 'circus golf' LIV series

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

July 21, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Former world number one Ernie Els said the PGA Tour board should step down over the decision to merge their commercial operations with the LIV Series and described the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit as "circus golf".

Els said the way the PGA Tour went about the merger without player input was an "absolute shambles" and that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan would not still be in the role if it was up to him.

"If this happened in my day, in my prime, there's no way he is around. No way. And the board has to change," the 53-year-old told reporters at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where he shot a 75 in the first round of the British Open.

"I'm sorry, it's not right. Talk to us, tell us what you're going to do, plan on negotiating. Don't just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we're all going to say 'yes'.

"You're affecting people's lives. You're affecting the professional game. It's just so bad."

Els said he was no fan of LIV's team aspect or its 54-hole, no-cut format.

"This is circus golf. Team golf doesn't work," added Els, who won the British Open in 2002 and 2012. "It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season.

"Get these guys together, get teams together and play around the world. But then play real golf.

"That's what this thing is all about. That's what I prided myself on, like Tiger (Woods) and some of these guys, getting yourself into majors and grinding."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.