Golf-DP World Tour launches first tournament in Japan

The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, will host a tournament in Japan for the first time in 2022 with the launch of the ISPS Handa Championship, it said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/new-isps-handa-championship-becomes-first-dp-world-tour-event-in-japan on Tuesday.

The $2 million event, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, will be played at the PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama from April 21-24 next year.

"The DP World Tour is a global tour and... we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground; in the process creating exciting golf tournaments for our fans worldwide and wonderful opportunities for our players," European Tour group chief executive Keith Pelley said.

Japan will become the 51st different country to host an event on the Tour.

"As we saw earlier this month with our announcement about the Hero Indian Open returning to our 2022 schedule in February, Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour," Pelley added.

Dubai-based DP World announced earlier this month that it would become the new title sponsor of the European Tour starting next year, with the revamped 2022 season set to feature a minimum 47 events in 27 countries.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

