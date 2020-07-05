Golf-DeChambeau muscles his way to three-shot victory in Detroit

By Frank Pingue

July 5 (Reuters) - A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who has been knocking on the door since the PGA Tour's return from a COVID-19 hiatus, finally blew it open as he cruised to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

World number 10 DeChambeau, who arrived at Detroit Golf Club riding an impressive streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, shot a seven-under-par 65 to reach 23 under on the week, three shots ahead of overnight leader Matthew Wolff (71).

DeChambeau, who re-emerged from the break in mid-June packing serious muscle and startling distance off the tee, began the day three shots back of Wolff but wasted little time taking over top spot on the leaderboard.

The American had four birdies through seven holes, and then added another at the par-four 10th where he drained a 22-foot putt to take complete control.

DeChambeau's lone miscue came at the par-five 14th where he made bogey, which opened the door as Wolff shrugged off a rough front nine and made a late charge.

But DeChambeau finished his round with three consecutive birdies to secure his sixth PGA Tour victory. The win marks DeChambeau's fourth straight PGA Tour season with a triumph.

"This is a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different, I changed my body, changed my mindset in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf," said DeChambeau.

"And it's pretty amazing to see that and I hope it's an inspiration to a lot of people that if they set their mind to it, you can accomplish it. It just takes a lot of hard work."

Wolff, who was seeking his second PGA Tour title, struggled early and was three over after 10 holes, five shots off the pace, and seemingly out of contention until the par-four 12th where he made the first of four birdies over a six-hole stretch.

Wolff had a chance to move to within one shot of DeChambeau but his 14-foot eagle putt at the penultimate hole stopped just short of the cup.

Kevin Kisner (66) finished five shots back of DeChambeau in third place while former Masters champion Danny Willett (66) was among a group of four golfers a further two shots back.

