GOLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.63, changing hands as low as $44.45 per share. Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.46 per share, with $54.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.93.

