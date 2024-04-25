Golf Clubs, Superyachts and All the Super-Expensive Toys of the Rich and Famous

Elon Musk owns a modest, prefab house, worth roughly $50,000 at the time he purchased, it in a Texas border town. Warren Buffett drives a 10-year-old Cadillac XTS. But other billionaires tend to splurge on things that bring them great joy. And that’s okay, too.

What would you buy if money were no object? See if one of your dream toys made the list below.

Yachts

When you think of toys for the super-rich, megayachts and superyachts are often the first thing to come to mind. What’s the difference? A superyacht tends to exceed 100 feet long, while a megayacht starts at double that size, according to YachtWorld. Larry Ellison, Larry Page and Jeff Bezos own megayachts, according to Bluewater.

But there’s a difference. Bezos’ yacht is so large, it has another support yacht that runs beside it, hosting a helipad, Bloomberg reported.

Your Own Island

If you have a private yacht, you might want a place to getaway on the high seas. If you’re wealthy enough, you might buy a private island. In 1979, jetsetter Richard Branson bought Necker Island, a private retreat in the British Virgin Islands. However, he disclosed on his blog that he paid just $180,000 for it.

Flights to the Stars

Space tourism hasn’t yet taken off the way entrepreneurs like Bezos and Branson have hoped. But if you’re wealthy enough, you can take a flight across the Karman line into the area of the sky widely recognized as “outer space.”

As GOBankingRates reported at the time, a ticket for the first flight on the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard cost up to $28 million. A flight on Virgin Galactic’s suborbital rocket plane, which takes off out of Spaceport America in New Mexico, costs roughly $450,000.

Visits With the Stars

If your dreams are more grounded, you can hobnob with the stars of your choice at a party. You can hire celebrities to perform or simply mingle with guests if you have enough money. For instance, Jennifer Lopez reportedly performed at birthday parties for Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, former president of Turkmenistan, and Telman Ismailov, a Russian businessman, according to a 2013 story in The Hollywood Reporter.

Golf Clubs

Anyone who engages in recreational sports knows the right equipment can make a difference in your game. But golfers may go to an extreme. For instance, a Honma Five Star 14-piece set sells for $75,000. It’s manufactured from gold and platinum, which explains the cost. Actors Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito are said to use these clubs, according to SwingU.

When it comes to luxury indulgences, the sky truly is the limit. While most won’t achieve that level of wealth, it’s fun to dream.

