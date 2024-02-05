News & Insights

Golf-Clark says he chose 'legacy' over LIV

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Madrid

February 05, 2024 — 11:53 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark said he spoke with LIV Golf representatives over a potential switch to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit but when he thought about his "legacy" in the game he opted to stick with the PGA Tour -- for this season at least.

The 30-year-old moved up to the sixth in the world rankings after he was declared the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was reduced to 54 holes due to weather conditions in Northern California on Sunday.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton became the latest high-profile name to join LIV last month, joining a team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm, who made a big-money move in December.

Clark said he was interested to see what kind of proposal LIV would put forward.

"I wanted to see what they could bring to the table," Clark said at a press conference.

"I ultimately declined going to LIV because I felt like I still have a lot of things left in the tank on the PGA Tour and I wanted to chase records, I wanted to chase world ranking.

"My dream is to try to be one of the top players in the world if not the top player. I just grew up always imagining winning PGA Tour events. So I ultimately, I chose my legacy over LIV ... that's really what it came down to."

Clark said Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods gave him advice as he tried to come to a decision over his future.

"I don't know what the future holds with my career and what the PGA Tour and LIV is going to do, but at least for this season I am 100% set on the PGA Tour and I want to try to get to as high in the world as I possibly can," he added.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

