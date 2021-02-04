Golf Cart Insurance For The Savvy Retiree

Golf carts have a usefulness that extends beyond the links, such as getting around your community, hauling gardening equipment and leisurely rides around your property. But if you plan to drive your golf cart on public roads, you might need golf cart insurance, depending on your state, county, city or town.

Even if your area doesn’t require golf cart insurance, you might want to think about getting it. As useful (and fun) as a golf cart is, it’s also a potential injury hazard. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine did an analysis of nonfatal golf cart-related injuries treated in emergency rooms from 1990 to 2006 and found that 15.2% of injuries took place on public streets or property. Another 14.5% of injuries took place around a home or farm.

If you’re a retiree, or even a snowbird wintering in a sunny state, here’s what to know about golf cart insurance.

What Does Golf Cart Insurance Cover?

Golf cart insurance has many similar coverage types to a typical car insurance policy. For example, you can buy coverage to help pay for injuries, damage to someone else’s property or repairs to your golf cart if it gets cracked up in an accident. Here are some common coverage types that you can typically get with golf cart insurance:

Property damage liability insurance. This pays if your golf cart damages someone else’s property—such as a crash into your neighbor’s fence.

This pays if your golf cart damages someone else’s property—such as a crash into your neighbor’s fence. Bodily injury liability insurance. If you cause an accident in your golf cart and someone gets hurt, this pays for their medical bills. It also pays for your legal defense in case you’re sued because of an accident.

If you cause an accident in your golf cart and someone gets hurt, this pays for their medical bills. It also pays for your legal defense in case you’re sued because of an accident. Collision insurance. If your golf cart is damaged in an accident, this pays for repair.

If your golf cart is damaged in an accident, this pays for repair. Comprehensive insurance. This pays if your golf cart is stolen or damaged by a problem like a fire, flood, hail or falling object (like a tree branch).

This pays if your golf cart is stolen or damaged by a problem like a fire, flood, hail or falling object (like a tree branch). Medical payments. This pays for medical expenses if you or your passengers are hurt in a golf cart accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury insurance. This pays for your own medical bills if you are in an accident with another driver who doesn’t carry insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance.

What’s the Difference Between a Golf Cart and a Low-Speed Vehicle?

To the casual observer, there might not be any difference between a golf cart and a low-speed vehicle (LSV). They can look virtually the same. But the biggest difference is top speed. A “conventional” golf cart has a top speed of less than 20 mph, while an LSV can typically reach speeds between 20 to 25 mph.

An LSV as defined by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has:

Four wheels

Gross vehicle weight rating is less than 2,500 pounds

Ability to reach speeds of 20 mph but cannot exceed 25 mph

Additionally, an LSV is required to be equipped with:

Head, tail and stop lights

Turn signal lamps

Reflectors

Rearview mirrors

Parking brake

Seat belts

Vehicle identification number

LSVs also have a sub-type called “neighborhood electric vehicles” (NEVs), which have top speeds of 25 miles per hour and fall under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 500 for low-speed vehicles. These vehicles often look more like a passenger car rather than a conventional golf cart.

Do I Need Golf Cart Insurance?

If you plan to drive your golf cart on public roads, your insurance requirements will depend on your state, county, city or town. For example, Arizona requires all golf cart owners to have liability insurance. And Texas does not have a statewide requirement, although certain cities mandate insurance.

Here’s a look at golf cart insurance requirements in popular retirement states:

Arizona

To drive your golf cart on public roads, you will need to have insurance that meets the minimum amount of car insurance in Arizona. You must buy:

$25,000 for bodily injury liability to one person

$50,000 for bodily injury liability to multiple people for one accident

$15,000 for property damage liability

California

Your golf cart is exempt from state registration if it carries no more than two people (including the driver), weighs less than 1,300 pounds and does not exceed more than 15 mph.

If your golf cart exceeds these limits, you may have to register and insure your golf cart, depending on where you live. For example, in Malibu, if your golf cart is an NEV or LSV, it can only be operated by licensed drivers and it must be registered and insured with the DMV.

Florida

Golf carts are not required to be titled, registered or insured in Florida. Golf carts can be driven on roads that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less. You must be at least 14 years old to drive a golf cart on designated public roads.

If your golf cart is an LSV, it must be registered, titled and insured with personal injury protection insurance and property damage liability insurance. You must have a valid driver’s license in your possession.

Nevada

You can drive your golf cart in Nevada in residential developments that are approved by the city or county government. Certain developments in Clark County require a DMV permit and insurance.

If your golf cart is an LSV, it can be driven on public streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less. An LSV is required to be registered and you must buy at least the minimum amount of car insurance in Nevada:

$25,000 for bodily injury liability to one person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$20,000 for property damage liability

North Carolina

If you drive your golf cart on public roads, you must have at least the minimum amount of liability insurance as required for car insurance in North Carolina.

$30,000 for bodily injury liability to one person

$60,000 for bodily injury liability to multiple people for one accident

$25,000 for property damage liability

South Carolina

In South Carolina, you will need a golf cart permit to drive on public roads. You can only drive your golf cart within four miles of your home or business for roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. To obtain a permit, you will need:

A completed golf cart permit registration (SCDMV form GC-2)

Proof of liability insurance for the golf cart

A valid driver’s license

A $5 fee

Texas

If you want to drive your golf cart on public roads in Texas, you will need a golf cart license plate. You can drive your golf cart:

In a master planned community (depending on county or municipality approval)

On public roads with a maximum speed limit of 35 mph, during the daytime and not more than two miles from the location the golf cart is usually parked

On a public or private beach that is open to vehicular traffic

To cross intersections, including an intersection on a highway with posted speed limits above 35 mph

If your golf cart operates at speeds of 25 mph or less, you will need a slow-moving vehicle emblem to drive on public roads.

You will need a valid driver’s license to drive on public roads. Some cities and towns may require liability insurance that meets the minimum amount of car insurance in Texas.

How Do I Get Golf Cart Insurance?

Many auto insurance companies sell golf cart insurance. If you already have car insurance, you may be able to get a discount by bundling golf cart insurance with your auto insurance policy. But it’s a good idea to shop around and compare prices. It may be cheaper to buy a golf insurance policy that’s separate from your car insurance.

Another way to get golf cart insurance is a policy specialized for recreational vehicles, such as golf carts. This might be sold as an “off-road vehicle” policy with similar coverage types to an auto policy, including liability, collision and comprehensive insurance.

Or you may be able to add golf cart insurance as an endorsement to your homeowners insurance policy. For example, the AARP Auto & Home Insurance Program from The Hartford offers a basic golf cart insurance endorsement. But keep in mind, an endorsement might limit your use to a golf course, meaning you won’t have coverage for an accident off the course.

If your golf cart is registered or driven on public roads, you likely won’t be able to get coverage through your home insurance policy. That’s because a standard homeowners policy excludes coverage for vehicles that are registered for use on public roads or property.

If you plan to drive your golf cart on public roads, you’re better off getting golf cart insurance through an auto insurance company or a speciality policy, like an “off-road vehicle” policy.

Saving on Golf Cart Insurance

Your golf cart insurance cost will depend on several factors, including where you live, the coverage types you choose, your driving history, age and how you use your golf cart (such as driving on public roads). Progressive, for example, says that its golf cart insurance starts at $75 a year.

You may be able to save money by taking advantage of discounts, such as:

Multi-policy discount. Also known as “bundling,” this is a discount for buying your golf cart insurance and another policy from the same company.

Also known as “bundling,” this is a discount for buying your golf cart insurance and another policy from the same company. Payment discounts. You could qualify for discounts by paying the full policy term up-front or by doing electronic funds transfer (EFT) if you pay in installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will my car insurance cover my golf cart?

A typical car insurance policy might not cover a golf cart. That’s because defining a golf cart as an auto is tricky. If it’s a low-speed vehicle and driven strictly on public roads, it might be defined as an automobile. But if you’re taking your golf cart off-road, your policy might exclude coverage.

Even if your personal auto policy extends some coverage to your golf cart, it could be limited in coverage. It’s a good idea to speak with your insurance agent to find out what’s covered and if you will need to buy additional insurance.

Will my home insurance cover my golf cart?

A standard homeowners insurance policy typically excludes coverage for golf carts that are registered for use on public roads or property. For example, if you drive your golf cart on the public roads in your gated community, you won’t have coverage if you get into an accident.

You may be able to get coverage for a golf cart as an endorsement to your home insurance. But even that may have limitations depending on your usage of the golf cart. If you plan to drive your golf cart on public roads, you will most likely need to get golf cart insurance through your auto insurer or as a standalone policy.

What if I get into an accident in my golf cart with a driver who doesn’t have insurance?

Golf cart insurers often sell an optional coverage type similar to car insurance called uninsured motorist coverage. This pays for medical bills and other expenses (like lost wages) if you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t carry insurance.

