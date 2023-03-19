Golf-Briton Baldwin claims maiden title on European tour in his 200th event

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Matthew Baldwin claimed a comprehensive seven-shot victory at the DP World’s SDC Championship in South Africa’s St Francis Bay on Sunday, his maiden title on the European circuit after 11 years and 200 events.

The 37-year-old Englishman carded a final round 68 in blustery conditions at St Francis Links to finish with an 18-under par total for the tournament, well ahead of Spaniard Adri Arnaus (67) who was alone in second place.

"I'm not 100 percent sure what's just happened," an elated Baldwin told reporters. "It's been a tough few years, so obviously to get the win means absolutely everything. I can't process it right now but it just means the world to me.

"It's been windy all week, it's that sort of golf course. Fortunately for me I've grown up playing in Southport at Hesketh and Royal Birkdale, so I'm pretty good in the wind and it's worked out a treat for me."

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

