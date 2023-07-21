Golf-British Open day two underway with amateur Lamprecht sharing lead

HOYLAKE, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard got day two of the British Open underway on Friday in murky conditions after an overnight spell of rain, with light showers expected in the afternoon when two of the three leaders tee off.

While Matthew Jordan hit the opening shot on Thursday watched by a huge contingent of home fans the tee was much quieter for Hojgaard's first drive.

The Dane's shot flew a long way left, which forced him to take his second from the 18th fairway. He has work to do to make the cut for the weekend after shooting a seven-over 78 in the first round.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Argentine Emiliano Grillo shot 66 to top the leaderboard on Thursday.

Grillo will be the first of the leaders to tee off at 8:25 a.m. while the other two do not start until the afternoon.

England's Alex Fitzpatrick finished at three-over par in the first round and he is also among the day's opening trio, joined by compatriot Matthew Southgate, who finished level par.

While Fitzpatrick managed to get his first shot to land on the fairway, Southgate's drive fell into a bunker. Hojgaard eventually managed to make par, as did Fitzpatrick, while Southgate missed a 15-foot par putt.

Open favourite and 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, who finished level par on Thursday, will tee off at 9:58 a.m. along with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose. Defending champion Cameron Smith (one over par) begins his second round just before 3 p.m.

