World Markets

Golf-Blaauw takes one-shot lead into third round of Joburg Open

Publisher
Reuters
Published

South African Jacques Blaauw shot an eight under par 63 to grab a one shot lead after the second round of a rain-hampered Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South African Jacques Blaauw shot an eight under par 63 to grab a one shot lead after the second round of a rain-hampered Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Friday.

Blaauw’s round included seven birdies and an eagle as he added to his first round 68 on Thursday for an overall 13-under-par total of 129. He has a one shot lead over first round leader Wilco Nienaber in the European Tour event.

Canadian Aaron Cockerill was a further two shots back on 10-under-par along with Denmark’s Joachim Hansen, who was unable to complete his round after an afternoon thunderstorm halted play for over an hour, forcing several others to return early on Saturday to complete their round.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular