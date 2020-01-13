US Markets

Golf-Australian Smith wins Sony Open after playoff in Hawaii

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kyle Terada

Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.

Adds details, quotes

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.

Smith, who was two shots behind with two holes to play, hit a par four on the first hole of the decider and watched Steele, who had led for most of the final round, bogey the hole.

The 26-year-old Australian had earlier birdied the 18th to force a playoff after Steele bogeyed two of the last six holes to end the tournament on 11-under-par and miss out on what would have been his fourth PGA Tour victory.

It was Smith’s second PGA Tour win following his 2017 triumph in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Having started the tournament on at the Waialae Country Club with a bogey five and a triple-bogey seven on the first two holes, Smith edged back into contention on Sunday with a topsy-turvy round that included four birdies and two bogeys.

"I didn’t feel like I played particularly well but I made the putts that I had to make," he said. "It was a struggle all day though, the conditions wet and a little bit windy this morning so it was a challenge for sure."

"Things just fell into place," he added. "Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to kind of fall your way and you never know what can happen."

That luck was quite the opposite for Steele, who will be ruing the errors of his final round.

The 36-year old Californian missed a six-foot putt for par on the 17th and then hit an approach shot on the 18th into corporate tents off to the left of the green. He got down in par but Smith’s birdie forced the playoff.

"Everything that could go wrong went wrong today," Steele said, according to the Golf Channel.

Webb Simpson finished third on 10-under, while Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell hit a six-under par 64 to finish a further one stroke back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular