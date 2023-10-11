News & Insights

Golf-An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel

October 11, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.

An, 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea.

"He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the PGA Tour said, adding that it had no further comment on the matter at this time.

The 32-year-old An, whose suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event.

