Golf-American team might be caught napping at Presidents Cup

The American Presidents Cup team might literally be caught napping when they take on the International side at Royal Melbourne in December.

By contrast, none of the International players will be in the Bahamas and many are taking part in the Australian Open in Sydney.

Woods will captain the American team. He still has four wildcard picks to complete his line-up, and he could use one on himself. Others likely to be considered include Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland.

The Ernie Els-captained International team might need all the help they can get to upset the Americans, who have dominated the event since its inception in 1994, losing only once.

