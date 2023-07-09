News & Insights

Golf-American Corpuz wins US Women's Open for first major title

July 09, 2023

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters

July 9 (Reuters) - A poised Allisen Corpuz won the U.S. Women's Open in Pebble Beach, California, on Sunday to claim her first major title, putting away six birdies to finish three shots clear of the rest of the field.

The wind-whipped Pacific Coast course was no match for the unflappable American, who was the only player to finish all four rounds under par, capping her tournament by carding a three-under par 69.

Corpuz, who finished tied for fourth at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, kept her nerve as her three birdies undermined by a pair of bogey on the front nine.

She ran away with the affair with another three birdies on the back half, with a bogey on the par-three 17, and allowed a slow smile to crawl across her face as she strode down the 18th fairway, the enormity of her accomplishment sinking in.

Corpuz was only overcome in the end when she wiped happy tears from her eyes, soaking in the roar of the crowd.

England's Charley Hull (66) got off on the right foot with an eagle on the par-five two and charged up the leaderboard with six birdies offset by two bogeys to finish tied for second place with South Korea's Shin Jiyai (68).

