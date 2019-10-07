US Markets

Golf-2022 Ryder Cup dates announced, Italian course gets makeover

The 2022 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy will take place from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, organisers said on Monday.

It will be the first Ryder Cup in Italy, with the country following England, Scotland, Spain, Ireland, Wales and France as European nations to host golf's biennial contest between Europe and the United States.

The dates of the 2022 matches were confirmed in the same week as the European Tour's Italian Open.

"Our commitment for The Ryder Cup 2022 project is not only to host an iconic sport event, but also to leave a legacy for Italy and the Italian people," Gian Paolo Montali, general director of the Ryder Cup 2022 project, said in a statement.

The Marco Simone club, which will also host the Italian Open in 2021, is undergoing a renovation programme in preparation for the Ryder Cup and all 18 holes will be reconstructed at the golf course on the outskirts of Rome.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington will captain Europe at next year's Ryder Cup as they look to defend the title at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

