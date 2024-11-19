News & Insights

Goldwind’s Shareholders Approve Key Incentive Scheme

November 19, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (HK:2208) has released an update.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its recent extraordinary general meeting, including the approval of the 2024 Restricted Share Incentive Scheme. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, with the majority voting in favor of the resolutions, reflecting strong investor support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

