Goldwind Science&Technology Co. (XJNGF) Price Target Increased by 43.69% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for Goldwind Science&Technology Co. (OTCPK:XJNGF) has been revised to $2.00 / share. This is an increase of 43.69% from the prior estimate of $1.39 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.50 to a high of $2.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 326.25% from the latest reported closing price of $0.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldwind Science&Technology Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XJNGF is 0.24%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 62,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,071K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,340K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XJNGF by 35.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,050K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,824K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XJNGF by 22.26% over the last quarter.

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund holds 5,983K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XJNGF by 27.23% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,240K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XJNGF by 6.14% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,010K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

