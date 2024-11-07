Goldwin Plans Strategic Share Buyback

Goldwin (JP:8111) has released an update.
Goldwin Inc. has announced its plan to repurchase up to 360,000 shares of its common stock valued at a maximum of 3.17 billion yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by the Board to acquire up to 710,000 shares at a total of 7 billion yen by March 2025.
