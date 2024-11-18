News & Insights

Goldwin Inc. Shows Resilience Amidst Profit Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Goldwin (JP:8111) has released an update.

Goldwin Inc. reported a 4.4% increase in net sales to 53,367 million yen for the first half of 2024, although its operating profit declined by 14.1% from the previous year. Despite the drop in operating profit, the company saw an 8% rise in ordinary profit, showcasing resilience in its financial performance. The equity ratio improved to 73.8%, indicating a solid financial position.

