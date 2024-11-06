Goldwin Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Goldwin (JP:8111) has released an update.

Goldwin Inc. has announced better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by strong sales in mountain climbing gear and e-commerce, along with higher-than-anticipated dividend income from its affiliate, YOUNGONE OUTDOOR Corporation. The company’s operating and ordinary profits significantly surpassed forecasts, although they have decided not to revise the full-year forecast yet, as sales of fall and winter products are expected to peak in the third quarter. Investors may find these results promising as Goldwin capitalizes on improving market demands.

