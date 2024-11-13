Goldstream Investment Partners with Fourth Paradigm

Goldstream Investment Limited (HK:1328) has released an update.

Goldstream Investment Limited has entered into a non-binding strategic cooperation memorandum with Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. This partnership aims to explore collaborative opportunities in strategic development and capital markets initiatives, providing advisory services in business expansion and financial investments. This move is expected to diversify Goldstream’s revenue streams and showcase its business potential in the AI-driven financial sector.

