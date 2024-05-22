News & Insights

Goldstream Bolsters Position in Meitu Shares

May 22, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Goldstream Investment Limited (HK:1328) has released an update.

Goldstream Investment Limited has strategically increased its stake in Meitu, acquiring an additional 425,500 shares at a cost of around HK$1.3 million, which adds up to a total investment of approximately HK$35 million for 12,580,500 shares since March 2024. This latest purchase elevates the company’s ownership to about 0.28% of Meitu’s issued shares, funded entirely by Goldstream’s internal resources. These acquisitions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to their Meitu Strategic Cooperation Agreement and expand their presence in the market.

