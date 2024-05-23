GoldStone Resources Announces Successful Fundraising

Goldstone Resources (GB:GRL) has released an update.

GoldStone Resources Ltd has successfully completed a fundraising round, securing £834,000 and is set to issue a slate of new shares, including Subscription, Conversion, Director Fee Conversion, and Adviser Fee Shares. As a result, the suspension of trading on AIM for its Ordinary Shares is expected to be lifted on 24 May 2024. The company’s total share capital will increase to 656,303,333 Ordinary Shares, all with equal voting rights and no shares held in treasury.

