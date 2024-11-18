Goldstone Capital Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited (HK:1160) has released an update.

Goldstone Capital Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and potential dividend payouts. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company’s financial performance aligns with market expectations. These developments could impact the company’s stock performance and investor interest.

