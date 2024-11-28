Goldstone Capital Reports Improved Interim Results

Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited (HK:1160) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Goldstone Capital Group Limited reported its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, revealing a reduced loss of HK$3,088,000 compared to HK$4,749,000 in the same period last year. Despite the ongoing financial challenges, the company’s strategic adjustments have led to a slight improvement in their financial position. Investors may find the company’s reduced expenses and stable net assets a point of interest.

For further insights into HK:1160 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.