Gold’s Record Run in 2025: Here Are 3 Ways to Ride the Surge

Despite a brief pullback from recent highs, gold has been on a historic run in 2025, surging to record levels as investors flock to the precious metal as a haven. Gold broke above the $3,000 mark for the first time in March and rallied nearly 15% over the past month to touch a record high near $3,500. After dipping about 8% from its April 22 high, the metal has rebounded sharply and is now trading just below $3,400, within striking distance of its all-time peak.

So what’s fueling this surge, and more importantly, how can investors gain exposure?

What’s Driving Gold’s Massive Rally in 2025?

While U.S. economic concerns and trade tensions have contributed to gold's record-breaking rally, multiple global factors also contribute. One major driver has been aggressive central bank buying, particularly by China, which has increased its gold reserves for several months. This steady demand from sovereign entities has created a strong foundation of support.

Geopolitical instability has also been a powerful catalyst. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and rising U.S.-China trade tensions have led investors to seek safer assets. Gold, with its centuries-long track record as a store of value, naturally benefits in times of heightened global uncertainty.

Adding fuel to the rally is the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts, following a key reduction in late 2024. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold, making it more attractive relative to bonds and other fixed-income investments.

Meanwhile, a weakening U.S. dollar, driven by lower rates and economic uncertainty, has boosted gold’s appeal. Because gold is priced in dollars, a weaker dollar typically drives prices higher.

Finally, increased demand from retail and institutional investors, combined with growing industrial use of gold in technology, has added further momentum.

3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Gold

SPDR Gold Shares ETF: Direct Exposure to Gold Prices

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSEARCA:GLD]

For those who want exposure to gold without dealing with the hassle of physical storage, a spot gold ETF like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) is a top option. The fund aims to track the performance of gold bullion, minus expenses, and offers direct correlation to gold prices.

With nearly $100 billion in assets under management, a 0.4% expense ratio, and average daily volume around 8 million shares, GLD is both cost-efficient and highly liquid. The ETF has soared nearly 30% year-to-date, just 0.6% below its all-time high. Over the past 12 months, it’s gained almost 50%, outpacing even the red-hot tech sector.

Gold Miners ETF: For Mining Exposure with Added Volatility

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSEARCA:GDX]

Investors seeking exposure to the companies extracting gold rather than the metal itself may prefer the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX), which tracks the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. Unlike GLD, GDX offers indirect exposure through holdings in gold mining firms, which can amplify gains in rising gold markets, but also come with more volatility due to operational risks.

GDX has surged 50% year-to-date and trades just 5% below its 52-week high. The ETF also pays a 0.79% dividend yield and boasts high liquidity with average daily volume exceeding 20 million shares. It holds a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, signaling continued confidence in upside for gold miners.

Newmont Corporation: Leading Gold Producer With Strong Fundamentals

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:NEM]

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) offers a compelling opportunity for investors willing to take on single-stock risk in exchange for more potential upside. One of the world’s largest gold miners and a top holding in GDX (at 11.5% weighting), Newmont has a market cap of $60 billion, a 1.83% dividend yield, and a P/E ratio of 18.

NEM has performed exceptionally well in 2025, climbing 47% year-to-date. The company posted stellar Q1 results in April, reporting EPS of $1.25, a whopping $0.54 above analyst expectations, and $5.01 billion in revenue, also beating forecasts. The stock is in a strong uptrend, trading above all major moving averages, and holds a Moderate Buy consensus from 20 analysts.

