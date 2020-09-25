Gold’s Recent Pullback is Nothing to Worry About, Says Market Expert

While the U.S. dollar has rallied as of late, according to some market experts, gold won’t be too far behind in the rearview mirror. TD Securities calmed bullish gold investors, saying that the recent correction “is unlikely to turn into a rout,” according to TD Securities.

“Justice Ginsberg's passing and its implications for a Phase 4 deal, rising Covid cases, and the upcoming election uncertainty have created vulnerabilities for the yellow-metal longs … [But] the secular bull market is intact, as long-term inflation expectations will likely continue to rise post-election, particularly if a fiscal deal can be agreed upon in the U.S,” the firm said in a Kitco News report.

Additionally, TD Securities said that demand hasn’t dried up for gold given the inflows into gold-backed ETFs.

“The elevated hurdle rate for CTA liquidations further limits the extent of the liquidation for both gold and silver. The risk for gold bugs is therefore limited to an extension of the global risk-off which catalyzed the dollar's breakout,” TDS said.

Investors looking to get gold exposure can look at funds like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD) and the SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEArca: GLDM). Precious metals like gold offer investors an alternative to diversify their holdings, and like other commodities, gold will march to the beat of its own drum compared to the broader market.

As a backdoor play, ETF investors can get gold exposure via miners using the following funds:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEArca: GDX) : seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®. The index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index primarily comprised of publicly traded companies involved in the mining for gold and silver.

: seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®. The index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index primarily comprised of publicly traded companies involved in the mining for gold and silver. Direxion Daily Jr Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: JNUG) : seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including “emerging markets,” as that term is defined by the index provider.

: seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including “emerging markets,” as that term is defined by the index provider. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: NUGT): seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The index is comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in the mining for gold and, in mining for silver.

