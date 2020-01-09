Gold's rally fizzles on de-escalating U.S.-Iran tensions

Gold fell on Thursday, having surged past the key $1,600 level for the first time in seven years in the last session, as markets wagered the United States and Iran will not resort to a further conflict, boosting risk-taking.
