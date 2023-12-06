Gold’s Critical Juncture: Bullish Breakout or Bearish Retreat Ahead?

FXEmpire.com -
Gold Forecast Video for 07.12.23 by Bruce Powers
Gold trades inside day on Wednesday, as it holds above Tuesday’s low and the retracement low at 2,010. That low completed a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, and it matches a prior key swing high. Two indicators identifying the same price area and the subsequent rejection of price indicate that a retracement low may be in. If so, then a rise above today’s high of 2,036 will trigger a bullish inside day breakout. Whether gold continues higher from there or bounces and then turns back down, remains to be seen. First, an upside breakout is needed as a sign of strength.
Inside Day Breakout Will First Target 2,0152
Upon a bullish signal gold heads up into the wide price range from Monday. It provides a wide area that gold may trade within before triggering a trend continuation signal above 2,135. Price levels to be aware of on the way up include a previous minor swing high at 2,052. There is then a weekly high at 2,075, which matches the prior record high of 2,070 from March 2022. A little higher is the prior record swing high of 2,082.
Downside Trigger Points to Retest of Lows
On the downside, a breakout below today’s low of 2,017 signals a likely retest of the 2,010-price area and increases the chance for a drop below that price level. Gold came down hard off the 2,135 high on Monday and generated a very wide range day reflecting a spike in volatility. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it take more time for a correction, either testing lower prices as support or consolidating. Note that the low on each of the past two days sits right on support of the internal uptrend line. Therefore, a decisive decline below today’s low will also put gold below the uptrend line, a sign of weakening.
Nevertheless, a drop below this week’s low is needed to signal a continuation of the retracement. If this scenario occurs, then watch for potential support around the 21-Day MA at 1,996 followed by a prior swing high at 1,987. A little lower will complete the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1,975.
