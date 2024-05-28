Goldplat Announces Executive Share Incentives

Goldplat (GB:GDP) has released an update.

Goldplat plc, a Mining Services Group listed on AIM, has granted significant share options and restricted share awards to its top executives. CEO Werner Klingenberg, CFO Brent Doster, and COO Douglas Davidson received options for 4 million, 2 million, and 2 million new ordinary shares respectively, with a structured vesting period leading up to June 2026. Furthermore, Doster and Davidson are set to receive 200,000 restricted shares each, which will vest in July 2025, provided they remain with the company.

