GoldON Resources Names New Advisor for Gold Project

GoldON Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mrs. Andrea Diakow, a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience, as the technical advisor for its wholly-owned West Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. Diakow’s significant experience, including her role in the discovery at the Dixie Project and over six years in the Red Lake gold exploration district, is expected to bolster the company’s exploration studies and target development. GoldON is an exploration company aiming to discover and develop properties and seek partnerships for accelerated advancement.

