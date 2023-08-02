GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 3.89

The average one-year price target for GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) has been revised to 3.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 3.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoldMining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.05%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.47% to 8,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,319K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 3.58% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 285K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 1.61% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 0.91% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 15.18% over the last quarter.

