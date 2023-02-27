GoldMining Sets IPO For Its Subsidiary U.S. Gold Mining

(RTTNews) - GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), a Canadian mineral explorer, said on Monday that its unit U.S. GoldMining Inc. or USGO, has launched an initial public offering or IPO of 2 million units at $10 a unit.

Each unit comprises single USGO share and a warrant to purchase one USGO share at a price of $13 per for a period of three years following the IPO.

U.S. GoldMining has applied to list the USGO shares and USGO Warrants on the NYSE under the symbols "USGO" and "USGOW", respectively.

The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15 percent of each of the number of USGO shares, warrants sold under the IPO.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. is serving as co-manager of the IPO.

