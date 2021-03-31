GoldMining Promotes Alastair Still To Replace Garnet Dawson As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GoldMining Inc. (GLDG, GOLD.TO) announce Wednesday the appointment of Alastair Still as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2021. Still has served as the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer since October 1, 2020.

Still replaces Garnet Dawson who is retiring as Chief Executive Officer, but will remain a director of GoldMining and continue to advise the Company in a technical capacity. Dawson joined the company in 2013.

Still is an experienced mining industry professional with over 25 years of expertise including working for major gold miners such as Agnico Eagle, Kinross Gold, Placer Dome, Goldcorp and Newmont. He has worked within Canada and internationally in a variety of leadership roles including mine operations, project development and corporate development and strategy.

